Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 28, 2009
1. January JonesThe Mad Men star sparkled at the Producer's Guild Awards in a sequined sheath from Elie Saab. Jones accented the haute couture dress with Kwiat gems and Jimmy Choo shoes.
-
January 28, 2009
2. Leighton MeesterMeester accessorized her daring dress with a Cecilia clutch and a vintage bracelet from House of Lavande.
-
January 28, 2009
3. Kate WinsletWinslet added Chopard jewels to her bold sheath.
-
January 28, 2009
4. Katie HolmesHolmes played up her long legs with Stuart Weitzman pumps.
-
January 28, 2009
5. Freida PintoPinto completed her ensemble with Bally peep-toes and Lorraine Schwartz gems.
