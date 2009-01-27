Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 27, 2009
1. Christina ApplegateApplegate brought Old Hollywood glamour to the SAG Awards in a green, bias-cut Emanuel Ungaro gown. The Samantha Who? star and Best Actress-nominee added sparkle with a Daniel Swarovski clutch and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.
-
January 27, 2009
2. America FerreraFerrera finished her look with Jimmy Choo shoes and Fred Leighton gems.
-
January 27, 2009
3. January JonesJones played up the embellished neckline of her halter gown with gold Ofira hoops and Jimmy Choo shoes.
-
January 27, 2009
4. Anne HathawayHathaway added Cartier diamonds to her crystal-studded gown.
-
January 27, 2009
5. Freida PintoThe Slumdog Millionaire star accented her periwinkle gown with shoes and a clutch from Roger Vivier and Martin Katz diamonds.
January 27, 2009
Christina Applegate
