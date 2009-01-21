Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 21, 2009
1. Michelle ObamaThe new First Lady chose a custom ensemble from Isabel Toledo for the inauguration of her husband, President Barack Obama. Mrs. Obama topped off the Swiss lace sheath and coat with Jimmy Choo pumps and J. Crew leather gloves in moss green.
-
January 21, 2009
2. Anne HathawayHathaway wore a Borgioni Medusa ring and Louboutin pumps with her waist-cinching leather dress.
-
January 21, 2009
3. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez
-
January 21, 2009
4. Angelina JolieAngelina Jolie
-
January 21, 2009
5. Gabrielle UnionUnion accessorized with Judith Ripka jewelry.
