Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 20, 2009
1. Emma RobertsRoberts paired Chloe scalloped shorts with a satin-trimmed tuxedo jacket and tank from Helmut Lang for the L.A. premiere of her latest movie, Hotel for Dogs. The young actress finished the look with bright blue Giuseppe Zanotti pumps, Tiffany & Co. earrings and a silver clutch from Stuart Weitzman.
January 20, 2009
2. Kate HudsonHudson added a delicate Jennifer Meyer necklace and Kara Ross earrings to her all-black ensemble.
January 20, 2009
3. Anne HathawayHathaway accessorized her simple black top and J Brand skinnies with Sara Weinstock bangles
January 20, 2009
4. Jennifer ConnellyJennifer Connelly
January 20, 2009
5. Selena GomezSelena Gomez
Emma Roberts
