Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 19, 2009
1. Chloe SevignySevigny kicked off the third season of her series Big Love in a leg-baring design from Marios Schwab. The stylish star accessorized the draped jersey dress with a Dior Fine Jewelry ring and Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
January 19, 2009
2. Amanda SeyfriedAmanda Seyfried
-
January 19, 2009
3. Toni ColletteToni Collette
-
January 19, 2009
4. Jaime KingJaime King
-
January 19, 2009
5. Ginnifer GoodwinGoodwin finished her look with opaque tights, velvet pumps and a David Yurman ring.
January 19, 20091 of 5
Chloe Sevigny
Sevigny kicked off the third season of her series Big Love in a leg-baring design from Marios Schwab. The stylish star accessorized the draped jersey dress with a Dior Fine Jewelry ring and Jimmy Choo sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM