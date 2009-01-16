Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 16, 2009
1. Amy AdamsFollowing a stunning appearance at the Golden Globes, Adams hit Manhattan for the National Board of Review Awards. The Doubt actress picked up the honor for Best Ensemble in a tulle-topped Giambattista Valli design accented with Bulgari gems.
January 16, 2009
2. Salma HayekSalma Hayek
January 16, 2009
3. Garcelle Beauvais-NilonGarcelle Beauvais-Nilon
January 16, 2009
4. Diane LaneDiane Lane
January 16, 2009
5. Anne HathawayHathaway finished her haute couture look with Bulgari diamonds.
