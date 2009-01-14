Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 14, 2009
1. Freida PintoFollowing her stylish appearance at the Golden Globes, the Slumdog Millionaire star made the scene at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards in a Jean Paul Gaultier sheath. Pinto added extra sheen to the sequined dress with patent peep-toes from Bally.
January 14, 2009
2. Sophia BushThe One Tree Hill beauty accessorized her white column dress with a Piaget ring, earrings from Jacob & Co and bracelets from Stephen Webster and Cinta by John Hardy.
January 14, 2009
3. Molly SimsMolly Sims
January 14, 2009
4. Joy BryantBryant added a Bally clutch and David Yurman gems to her long Missoni gown.
January 14, 2009
5. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker
Freida Pinto
