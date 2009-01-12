Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 12, 2009
1. Eva MendesMendes made the most of her Golden Globes appearance in a sculptured Christian Dior gown. The presenter added color to the all-white design with a vintage turquoise and diamond statement necklace from Van Cleef & Arpels.
January 12, 2009
2. Cameron DiazDiaz also wore accessories from the French design house, including a camelia ring and diamond hoop earrings.
January 12, 2009
3. Anne HathawayThe nominee finished her look with Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry.
January 12, 2009
4. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez
January 12, 2009
5. Kate BeckinsaleBeckinsale accented her custom gown with show-stopping Fred Leighton jewelry, including ruby chandelier earrings, antique diamond bracelets and a diamond bird brooch, worn as a hair accessory.
