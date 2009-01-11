Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 11, 2009
1. Anne HathawayHathaway chose a daring draped dress from Gianfranco Ferre for the Critics' Choice Awards. The Golden Globe-nominated actress added Cartier diamonds and Brian Atwood heels to the two-tone design.
-
January 11, 2009
2. Debra MessingMessing added neutral pumps from Casadei and H. Stern gems to her draped goddess dress.
-
January 11, 2009
3. Kate BeckinsaleBeckinsale accented her satin gown with vintage Fred Leighton earrings and diamond bracelets from Loree Rodkin.
-
January 11, 2009
4. Freida PintoThe Slumdog Millionaire sensation carried a bright Sang A clutch.
-
January 11, 2009
5. Angelina JolieJolie played up her simple gown with an Herve Leger by Max Azria clutch, Mikimoto jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
January 11, 2009
