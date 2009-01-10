Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 10, 2009
1. BeyonceBeyonce played up her curves at the N.Y.C. premiere of Notorious in a Donna Karan knit dress and matching sequined wrap. The Sasha Fierce star finished her look with gold YSL platform sandals and shoulder-dusting earrings.
January 10, 2009
2. Nicole Richie
The jewelry designer wore a red peacoat from Sonia by Sonia Rykiel over skinny jeans and added Louboutin heels, a Balenciaga bag, a Rick Owens hat and Chanel sunnies.
January 10, 2009
3. Jessica AlbaAlba stayed cozy in style, wearing a Fluxus sweater with Work Custom Shop jeans.
January 10, 2009
4. Molly SimsMolly Sims
January 10, 2009
5. Brooke ShieldsBrooke Shields
