Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 9, 2009
1. Carrie UnderwoodUnderwood showed some shoulder at the People's Choice Awards in a floral lace gown. The singing sensation-who picked up three honors at the event-accented the Naeem Khan design with a Mary Norton clutch, Cinta by John Hardy garnet and peridot earrings and pewter Rene Caovilla sandals.
-
January 9, 2009
2. Reese WitherspoonWitherspoon added classic Louboutin peep-toes to her little black dress.
-
January 9, 2009
3. Kate HudsonHudson matched her Giuseppe Zanotti platform sandals to her bright blue Gucci gown.
-
January 9, 2009
4. Debra MessingMessing gave her sculptural dress extra shine with bold gold H. Stern jewelry.
-
January 9, 2009
5. Marisa TomeiMarisa Tomei
January 9, 20091 of 5
Carrie Underwood
Underwood showed some shoulder at the People's Choice Awards in a floral lace gown. The singing sensation-who picked up three honors at the event-accented the Naeem Khan design with a Mary Norton clutch, Cinta by John Hardy garnet and peridot earrings and pewter Rene Caovilla sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM