Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 8, 2009
1. Rosario DawsonDawson brightened up Berlin in a color-block goddess gown from Azzaro by Vanessa Seward. The actress wore the bejeweled design to the German premiere of her latest film, Seven Pounds.
-
January 8, 2009
2. Evangeline LillyEvangeline Lilly
-
January 8, 2009
3. Anne HathawayHathaway added carats and carats of Cartier diamonds to her little black Balmain dress.
-
January 8, 2009
4. Kate HudsonHudson showed off her long legs in a Pucci sequined minidress and Sergio Rossi heels.
-
January 8, 2009
5. Amy AdamsAdams gave her simple strapless dress sparkle with Cartier jewelry.
January 8, 20091 of 5
Rosario Dawson
Dawson brightened up Berlin in a color-block goddess gown from Azzaro by Vanessa Seward. The actress wore the bejeweled design to the German premiere of her latest film, Seven Pounds.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM