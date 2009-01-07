Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 7, 2009
1. Kate HudsonHudson took center stage at the N.Y.C. premiere of her latest movie, Bride Wars, in a boldly-patterned Oscar de la Renta design. The actress added Tiffany & Co. diamonds to her floor-sweeping gown.
2. Chloe SevignyChloe Sevigny
3. Penelope CruzCruz chose colored diamonds from Chopard to accent her Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress.
4. Emma RobertsRoberts rung in the New Year wearing a Myne minidress with a CC Skye belt and shoes from Barbara Bui.
5. Anne HathawayHathaway accessorized her slim-fitting suit with Louis Vuitton heels and tassel earrings from Tiffany & Co.
