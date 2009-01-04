Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 4, 2009
1. Jessica BielThis year, trendsetting stars proved that nothing is more feminine than styles borrowed from the boys. Jessica Biel suited up in an Yves Saint Laurent design for a film festival appearance.
