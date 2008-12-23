Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 23, 2008
1. Gwyneth PaltrowMinidresses made a comeback this year in thigh-flaunting lengths and no one wore the look better than Gwyneth Paltrow. The statuesque star showed off her stems at an Iron Man screening in an ultra-short lace Balmain dress.
