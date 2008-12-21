Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 21, 2008
1. Kerry WashingtonWashington channeled the '80s at the HFPA Salute to Young Hollywood party in a vintage bustier and Helmut Lang leather leggings. The actress finished her look with a YSL clutch, a Siera ring, Louboutin stilettos and a cuff from Amrapali.
2. Sanaa LathanSanaa Lathan
3. Cameron DiazDiaz accessorized her McQ Alexander McQueen cowl-neck sweater and peacoat with a YSL tote.
4. Olivia WildeOlivia Wilde
5. Kristen BellBell added a carved crystal necklace from Valeska to her sequined Monique Lhuillier trousers and Enza Costa Rogue tank.
Kerry Washington
