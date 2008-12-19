Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 19, 2008
1. Eva MendesMendes walked the red carpet in bold yellow at the L.A. premiere of her latest movie, The Spirit. The actress accented the brocade Bill Blass column dress with jewelry from Van Cleef & Arpels.
December 19, 2008
2. Zooey DeschanelWhimsical Deschanel gave her feather-trimmed dress sparkle with glitter tights and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry.
December 19, 2008
3. Jennifer AnistonAniston topped off her minidress with a black trench and a Ferragamo bag.
December 19, 2008
4. Scarlett JohanssonJohansson added Louboutin heels and Fred Leighton gems to her vintage gown.
December 19, 2008
5. Jennifer MorrisonMorrison carried a clutch from VBH.
Eva Mendes
