Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 18, 2008
1. Rosario DawsonDawson showed some skin in a caramel-colored Bottega Veneta crepe dress and Jimmy Choo shoes at the L.A. premiere of Seven Pounds. The actress added a pop of color to the draped design with Neil Lane for Arcade turquoise chandelier earrings and a stack of Ippolita gold bangles.
-
December 18, 2008
2. Gabrielle UnionUnion accessorized with David Yurman jewelry and a Sergio Rossi clutch.
-
December 18, 2008
3. Rachel WeiszRachel Weisz
-
December 18, 2008
4. Jennifer ConnellyConnelly added a Borgioni necklace to her sophisticated ensemble.
-
December 18, 2008
5. Abbie CornishAbbie Cornish
December 18, 20081 of 5
Rosario Dawson
Dawson showed some skin in a caramel-colored Bottega Veneta crepe dress and Jimmy Choo shoes at the L.A. premiere of Seven Pounds. The actress added a pop of color to the draped design with Neil Lane for Arcade turquoise chandelier earrings and a stack of Ippolita gold bangles.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM