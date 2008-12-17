Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 17, 2008
1. Kate WinsletThe double Golden Globe nominee wowed the crowd in a shirred minidress from Balmain at the L.A. premiere of her latest film, Revolutionary Road. Winslet accented the crystal-studded design with Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps and Fred Leighton jewelry.
December 17, 2008
2. Ginnifer GoodwinGinnifer Goodwin
December 17, 2008
3. Heidi KlumKlum finished the look with Yves Saint Laurent pumps.
December 17, 2008
4. Zoe SaldanaSaldana accessorized her embellished dress with darkened gold earrings and bangles from Neil Lane for Arcade.
December 17, 2008
5. Rachel BilsonBilson layered a sequined D&G blazer over a Monrow top and Siwy jeans; she added a Jimmy Choo clutch and Louboutin pumps.
