Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 16, 2008
1. Cameron DiazDiaz wore winter white to the Broadway opening of Shrek the Musical. The actress paired satin Brian Atwood sandals with her bejeweled Bill Blass dress.
-
December 16, 2008
2. Debra MessingDebra Messing
-
December 16, 2008
3. RihannaRihanna
-
December 16, 2008
4. Mandy MooreMandy Moore
-
December 16, 2008
5. Salma HayekSalma Hayek
December 16, 20081 of 5
Cameron Diaz
Diaz wore winter white to the Broadway opening of Shrek the Musical. The actress paired satin Brian Atwood sandals with her bejeweled Bill Blass dress.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM