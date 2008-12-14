Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 14, 2008
1. Jennifer ConnellyConnelly stayed warm in a sleek and structured Balenciaga topper en route to an appearance on Late Show with David Letterman. The Brooklyn beauty layered the coat over a single-shoulder minidress and lace peep-toe booties.
December 14, 2008
2. Amy AdamsAdams accented her navy coat with a leopard-print scarf and peep-toe heels, both from Louis Vuitton.
December 14, 2008
3. Joy BryantJoy Bryant
December 14, 2008
4. Mary-Kate OlsenOlsen bundled up in a black suede coat and Louis Vuitton scarf.
December 14, 2008
5. Lindsay LohanLindsay Lohan
Jennifer Connelly
