Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 10, 2008
1. Kristen StewartThe Twilight beauty showed off her long legs in a striped minidress from Camilla and Marc. Stewart wore the graphic design, along with T-strap heels, to the Paris premiere of her blockbuster movie.
December 10, 2008
2. Jennifer LopezLopez accessorized her formfitting satin gown with Neil Lane diamonds and a Daniel Swarovski vintage crystal clutch.
December 10, 2008
3. Angelina JolieJolie finished her look with vintage earrings from Ralph Lauren.
December 10, 2008
4. Tilda SwintonTilda Swinton
December 10, 2008
5. Cate BlanchettBlanchett added Roger Vivier peep-toe sandals to her fashion-forward dress.
