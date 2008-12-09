Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 9, 2008
1. Eva MendesMendes showed some serious style at the British Comedy Awards in London. The Spirit star accessorized a single-shoulder draped dress from Temperley London with chunky Bulgari jewelry and Sergio Rossi sandals.
2. Amy AdamsAdams played up her '50s-inspired dress with pumps and a clutch from Louis Vuitton.
3. Dita Von TeeseDita von Teese
4. BeyonceBeyonce
5. Anne HathawayHathaway added Neil Lane diamonds to her tiered ensemble.
