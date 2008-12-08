Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 8, 2008
1. Scarlett JohanssonJohansson went retro for the London premiere party of her latest film, The Spirit, in a belted vintage floral dress. The actress paired her flirty pick with bright Brian Atwood heels and Cartier gems.
December 8, 2008
2. Kate BeckinsaleBeckinsale wore Donna Karan tights with her chic ensemble.
December 8, 2008
3. Debra MessingMessing gave her Black Halo dress extra dazzle with Avakian jewels and Brian Atwood sandals.
December 8, 2008
4. Eva MendesMendes added Bulgari jewelry and Chistian Louboutin peep-toes to her tiered cocktail dress.
December 8, 2008
5. Lindsay LohanLindsay Lohan
