Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 6, 2008
1. Jessica BielBiel played favorites at the Make the Difference Network holiday party, wearing a ruffled leather jacket from boyfriend Justin Timberlake's line, William Rast. The actress accessorized her casual look with a plaid scarf and purple suede flats from Roger Vivier.
-
December 6, 2008
2. Scarlett JohanssonJohansson added Christian Louboutin pumps to her blazer and cigarette pants from 3.1 Phillip Lim.
-
December 6, 2008
3. Maggie GyllenhaalMaggie Gyllenhaal
-
December 6, 2008
4. Shenae GrimesShenae Grimes
-
December 6, 2008
5. Victoria BeckhamVictoria Beckham
December 6, 20081 of 5
