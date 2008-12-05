Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 5, 2008
1. Debra MessingMessing attended her L.A. premiere in a beaded and draped dress from Donna Karan. The actress-who stars in Nothing Like the Holidays-accessorized with rosette-trimmed shoes and Bulgari diamonds.
-
December 5, 2008
2. Heidi KlumKlum paired a Thomas Wylde skirt with a print top from Giambattista Valli; she accessorized with leopard-print Louboutins, Wolford tights and jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz.
-
December 5, 2008
3. Kate WinsletWinslet finished her look with Roger Vivier sandals.
-
December 5, 2008
4. Kristen StewartStewart added Chanel fine jewelry to her bubble dress.
-
December 5, 2008
5. Lucy LiuLiu carried a clutch from Roger Vivier.
