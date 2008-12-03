Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 3, 2008
1. Kerry WashingtonWashington channeled the '70s in a lively print Missoni jumpsuit, cinched at the waist with an obi-style belt. The actress wore the Spring 2009 design, along with Neil Lane jewelry, to the American Cinematheque Awards honoring Samuel L. Jackson.
December 3, 2008
2. Eva Longoria ParkerThe actress added H. Stern jewelry to her zebra-print gown.
December 3, 2008
3. Eva MendesMendes accessorized her hot-pink sheath with C. Greene earrings and patent Brian Atwood pumps.
December 3, 2008
4. BeyonceBeyonce
December 3, 2008
5. Nicole KidmanKidman accented her sequined dress with Pierre Hardy peep-toes.
Kerry Washington
