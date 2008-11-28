Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 28, 2008
1. Miley CyrusCyrus celebrated her sweet sixteen at the American Music Awards in a hammered-gold dress from Marchesa. The birthday girl accessorized the shining, chiffon-draped dress with Kara by Kara Ross earrings.
-
November 28, 2008
2. Molly SimsMolly Sims
-
November 28, 2008
3. Taylor SwiftThe accessorized her sequined dress with Christian Louboutin peep-toes and Neil Lane jewelry.
-
November 28, 2008
4. Jennifer ConnellyConnelly matched her two-tone Lanvin shoes to her polka-dot Miu Miu blouse, tying the look together with opaque tights and a Balenciaga miniskirt.
-
November 28, 2008
5. Helena ChristensenHelena Christensen
November 28, 20081 of 5
Miley Cyrus
Cyrus celebrated her sweet sixteen at the American Music Awards in a hammered-gold dress from Marchesa. The birthday girl accessorized the shining, chiffon-draped dress with Kara by Kara Ross earrings.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM