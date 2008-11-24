Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 24, 2008
1. Reese WitherspoonWitherspoon wore a festive, embroidered Nina Ricci cocktail dress for the L.A. premiere of her latest movie, Four Christmases. The actress accented the navy dress with gold and diamond jewelry from Neil Lane.
-
November 24, 2008
2. Mary-Kate OlsenOlsen accessorized her flowing caftan with a bag from Jimmy Choo.
-
November 24, 2008
3. Solange KnowlesSolange Knowles
-
November 24, 2008
4. Charlize TheronTheron added gold Neil Lane jewelry to her draped goddess gown.
-
November 24, 2008
5. Ashley OlsenOlsen stood tall in YSL pumps.
November 24, 20081 of 5
Reese Witherspoon
Witherspoon wore a festive, embroidered Nina Ricci cocktail dress for the L.A. premiere of her latest movie, Four Christmases. The actress accented the navy dress with gold and diamond jewelry from Neil Lane.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM