Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 19, 2008
1. Kristen StewartStewart was a standout in a Balenciaga dress at the L.A. premiere of Twilight. The young star added understated but luxe accessories to complement the tri-colored dress: Christian Louboutin pumps and diamonds and a clutch from Chanel. Vote below for your favorite Twilight style star!
November 19, 2008
2. Rachelle LefevreThe Twilight lovely dressed up her LBD with Neil Lane diamonds and a clutch and shoes from Stuart Weitzman.
November 19, 2008
3. Elizabeth ReaserReaser gave her dress sparkle with a diamond ring from Le Vian and a Kotur clutch.
November 19, 2008
4. Ashley GreeneGreene finished her look with Neil Lane gems, a Kotur clutch and Jimmy Choo shoes.
November 19, 2008
5. Nikki ReedReed accessorized with Rene Caovilla pumps, a Kotur clutch and Neil Lane jewelry.
