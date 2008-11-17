Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 17, 2008
1. Jessica AlbaAlba was elegant in a cowl-neck gown with a built-in flower and edgy chain necklace at the Black Ball in New York City. The actress accessorized the draped dress with a gold cuff and topped off the look with a thick fringe of bangs and bright red lips.
-
November 17, 2008
2. Nicole RichieNicole Richie
-
November 17, 2008
3. Kate BeckinsaleKate Beckinsale
-
November 17, 2008
4. Lindsay LohanLindsay Lohan
-
November 17, 2008
5. Ali LarterAli Larter
November 17, 20081 of 5
Jessica Alba
Alba was elegant in a cowl-neck gown with a built-in flower and edgy chain necklace at the Black Ball in New York City. The actress accessorized the draped dress with a gold cuff and topped off the look with a thick fringe of bangs and bright red lips.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM