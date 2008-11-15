Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 15, 2008
1. Debra MessingMessing modeled head-to-toe Versace at the after-party for the Tribeca Film Institute's screening of Quantum of Solace. The Starter Wife actress added dimension to her satin minidress with a faux-fur shrug.
-
November 15, 2008
2. Nicky HiltonHilton glamorized her affordable dress with Louboutins and a necklace and purse from Chanel.
-
November 15, 2008
3. Maggie GyllenhaalMaggie Gyllenhaal
-
November 15, 2008
4. Becki NewtonNewton accessorized her little black dress with Balenciaga heels and a chunky Marc Jacobs cuff.
-
November 15, 2008
5. Jessica StroupJessica Stroup
