Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 13, 2008
1. Kate BeckinsaleBeckinsale looked lovely in an asymmetrical, ruffled dress at the R&Y Augousti and Barneys New York dinner for her movie Nothing But the Truth in Beverly Hills. The actress added edge to the soft dress with shiny black accessories.
-
November 13, 2008
2. Nicole RichieNicole Richie
-
November 13, 2008
3. Mandy MooreMandy Moore
-
November 13, 2008
4. Selma BlairBlair accessorized with Jil Sander boots, a Romanek clutch and a ring from Loree Rodkin.
-
November 13, 2008
5. Sienna MillerMiller added an armful of bangles from David Morris.
November 13, 20081 of 5
Kate Beckinsale
Beckinsale looked lovely in an asymmetrical, ruffled dress at the R&Y Augousti and Barneys New York dinner for her movie Nothing But the Truth in Beverly Hills. The actress added edge to the soft dress with shiny black accessories.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM