Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 11, 2008
1. Lucy LiuLiu modernized a vintage Christian Lacroix cocktail dress with a patent leather belt and towering platform heels at the Behind the Camera Awards in Hollywood. The actress finished the look with Gilan gems and a satin Roger Vivier clutch.
November 11, 2008
2. Ali LarterAli Larter
November 11, 2008
3. Angelina JolieJolie contrasted her little black dress with peep-toe Stuart Weitzman heels.
November 11, 2008
4. Alicia KeysKeys added a hot pink clutch from Zufi Alexander and statement Kara Ross jewels.
November 11, 2008
5. Kristen StewartKristen Stewart
November 11, 2008
