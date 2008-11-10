Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 10, 2008
1. Gwyneth PaltrowAt a London charity shopping event, Paltrow was a gray lady in a fitted Giles Deacon dress. She showed her style savvy by pairing her sheath with boots slightly shorter than the hemline.
-
November 10, 2008
2. Blake LivelyBlake Lively
-
November 10, 2008
3. Olga KurylenkoOlga Kurylenko
-
November 10, 2008
4. BeyonceBeyonce
-
November 10, 2008
5. Evan Rachel WoodWood accessorized her zip-front sheath with Neil Lane jewelry.
November 10, 20081 of 5
Gwyneth Paltrow
