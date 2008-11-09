Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 9, 2008
1. Leighton MeesterAt an N.Y.C. shopping event, Meester gave her flyaway frock fall weight with chunky studded gladiators from Pour la Victoire. The Gossip Girl added Cartier jewels to the Marc Jacobs design.
November 9, 2008
2. Emma RobertsRoberts added a pair of Rock & Republic mary janes to her lemon chiffon dress.
November 9, 2008
3. Jessica SzohrJessica Szohr
November 9, 2008
4. Sarah Michelle GellarSarah Michelle Gellar
November 9, 2008
5. Amy AdamsAdams sparkled in Cartier gems.
Leighton Meester
