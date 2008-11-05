Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 5, 2008
1. Chloe SevignySevigny was pretty in pastel at the ACE Awards in New York. The actress wore a seafoam-green tunic, a sparkling choker, crocodile clutch and strappy sandals, all from Balenciaga.
November 5, 2008
2. Ivanka TrumpTrump accessorized with diamonds from her own line.
November 5, 2008
3. Victoria BeckhamVictoria Beckham
November 5, 2008
4. Naomi WattsWatts covered up with a coat from A Pea in a Pod.
November 5, 2008
5. Claudia SchifferClaudia Schiffer
