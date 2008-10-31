Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 31, 2008
1. Kate WalshWalsh was a modern-day flapper in a fringed dress from Alessandro Dell'Acqua at the unveiling of Neil Lane's flagship store on Melrose Place in L.A. The actress added sparkle with diamonds from the jeweler.
October 31, 2008
2. Maria MenounosMenounos punched up her look with a bag and shoes by Jimmy Choo and Neil Lane jewelry.
October 31, 2008
3. Lindsay PricePrice wore Courtney Crawford for Furla shoes and a Furla bag with a patterned skirt and an Alexander Wang blazer.
October 31, 2008
4. Lauren ConradLauren Conrad
October 31, 2008
5. Rachel WeiszWeisz accented her patterned dress with spectator shoes from Chanel.
