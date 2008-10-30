The designing sisters gave a double dose of fashion at the launch party for their debut book Influence at Barneys in New York. Mary-Kate put her eclectic stamp on a Givenchy dress by adding a tasseled vintage shawl from Southpaw along with Balenciaga heels and Fred Leighton jewels. Ashley showed off her polished style in a vintage David Fielden dress and added sleek accessories including Manolo Blahnik heels and Fred Leighton jewelry.