October 30, 2008
1. Mary-Kate and Ashley OlsenThe designing sisters gave a double dose of fashion at the launch party for their debut book Influence at Barneys in New York. Mary-Kate put her eclectic stamp on a Givenchy dress by adding a tasseled vintage shawl from Southpaw along with Balenciaga heels and Fred Leighton jewels. Ashley showed off her polished style in a vintage David Fielden dress and added sleek accessories including Manolo Blahnik heels and Fred Leighton jewelry.
October 30, 2008
2. Angie HarmonThe expectant star wore Jimmy Choo heels and a Bally handbag with her bump-hugging dress.
October 30, 2008
3. Maggie GyllenhaalGyllenhaal added a satin Lanvin jacket to her colorful Dries dress and wore Alexander McQueen heels.
October 30, 2008
4. Beyonce KnowlesBeyonce Knowles
October 30, 2008
5. Joy BryantBryant went boho in a Bally dress and boots with a Botkier clutch.
