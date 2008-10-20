Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 20, 2008
1. Lauren ConradConrad dressed up California style at the Fallout 3 videogame launch party in L.A. The designer glowed in a tiered dress and Louboutin peep-toes.
October 20, 2008
2. Victoria BeckhamBeckham towered in Marc Jacobs heels and jeans from her own line.
October 20, 2008
3. Renee ZellwegerRenee Zellweger
October 20, 2008
4. Katie HolmesThe actress wore a self-designed dress that she collaborated on with her stylist Jeanne Yang.
October 20, 2008
5. Kerry WashingtonWashington wore a Tom Binns necklace, Anya Hindmarch bag and Louis Vuitton shoes with the metallic cocktail dress.
