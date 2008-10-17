Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 17, 2008
1. Michelle WilliamsWilliams gave her chic Alexander Wang dress some edge with patent Walter Steiger booties at the New York Cinema Society screening of Synecdoche, New York. The actress added diamond bangles from Hari Gems to her downtown look.
October 17, 2008
Heidi Klum
October 17, 2008
3. Elizabeth BanksAt the Crystallized Swarovski wedding event, Banks accessorized her print dress with earrings and a bracelet by Swarovski.
October 17, 2008
4. RihannaThe ever-trendy singer wore an Anita Ko bracelet, Sang A bag and Andrea Lieberman for Mouawad earrings with her jewel-toned mini.
October 17, 2008
Hayden Panettiere
October 17, 20081 of 5
Michelle Williams
