Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 12, 2008
1. Jennifer HudsonHudson was casually chic when she promoted her new album on MTV's Sucker Free TV show. The Academy Award winner added a splash of color to her Seven For All Mankind jeans and Sam Edelman boots with a bright Sweetees top and a plaid scarf.
-
October 12, 2008
2. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes
-
October 12, 2008
3. Katy PerryThe songbird wore a floral dress and bright bag, both from Mulberry, with shoes by Moschino.
-
October 12, 2008
4. Lily AllenThe singer wore Louis Vuitton platforms with her Chanel look.
-
October 12, 2008
5. Michelle WilliamsMichelle Williams
October 12, 20081 of 5
Jennifer Hudson
Hudson was casually chic when she promoted her new album on MTV's Sucker Free TV show. The Academy Award winner added a splash of color to her Seven For All Mankind jeans and Sam Edelman boots with a bright Sweetees top and a plaid scarf.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM