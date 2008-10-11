Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 11, 2008
1. Kerry WashingtonWashington modeled a dress straight from the 2009 Calvin Klein Resort show when she attended the Women in Hollywood tribute in Los Angeles. The actress complemented her tiered dress with two-toned Louis Vuitton shoes and a Stuart Weitzman clutch.
October 11, 2008
2. Joy BryantJoy Bryant
October 11, 2008
3. Nicky HiltonHilton wore metallic Christian Louboutin heels with her cobalt dress.
October 11, 2008
4. Kate WinsletKate Winslet
October 11, 2008
5. Isla FisherFisher toted a Mary Norton clutch with her satin dress.
