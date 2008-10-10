Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
1. Vanessa HudgensShe may star in High School Musical 3, but Hudgens went for a more sophisticated look when she arrived at the London press conference. The young star wore a lace Ports 1961 dress with tights and a chic beaded necklace.
3. Liv TylerTyler played up her Seven For All Mankind pants with a polka-dot Juicy Couture shirt and finished the look with Lanvin shoes and a Temperley London bag.
5. Elizabeth BanksBanks accessorized her embroidered frock with a Prada bag.
