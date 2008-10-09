Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 9, 2008
1. Debra MessingMessing was dressed to the nines when she hit New York for an appearance on Late Show with David Letterman. The redhead wore Neil Lane jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti heels with her sweetheart neckline dress.
-
October 9, 2008
2. Thandie NewtonNewton added a touch of sparkle to her look with Cartier jewelry.
-
October 9, 2008
3. Jennifer MorrisonJennifer Morrison
-
October 9, 2008
4. Eva Longoria ParkerEva Longoria
-
October 9, 2008
5. Vanessa HudgensHudgens got a little bit rock and roll, adding a leather Catherine Malandrino jacket, a Rene Caovilla clutch and strappy Jimmy Choo heels to her short and sweet Simone dress.
October 9, 2008
