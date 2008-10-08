Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 8, 2008
1. Halle BerryWhen it came time to be honored at the Women in Hollywood dinner in Los Angeles, Berry chose a dress from her go-to designer, Roberto Cavalli. The new mom accessorized with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, chunky bangles and hoop earrings.
-
October 8, 2008
2. Anne HathawayNeil Lane gems picked up the sparkle in Hathaway's Spring 2009 ensemble.
-
October 8, 2008
3. Kate BeckinsaleThe actress completed her modern goddess look with Amrapali earrings.
-
October 8, 2008
4. Jennifer Hudson
Hudson's diamond Neil Lane shined against her night-toned dress.
-
October 8, 2008
5. Nicole KidmanNicole Kidman
October 8, 2008
