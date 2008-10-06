Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 6, 2008
1. Gwen StefaniStefani was effortlessly chic in a little black Marc by Marc Jacobs dress complete with asymmetrical zipper detailing at the Domino: The Book of Decorating launch party in Beverly Hills. The trendy mom gave a pop of color to the inky look-which included a L.A.M.B. clutch and heels-with her signature red lips.
-
October 6, 2008
2. Naomi CampbellNaomi Campbell
-
October 6, 2008
3. Emma WatsonEmma Watson
-
October 6, 2008
4. Leighton MeesterLeighton Meester
-
October 6, 2008
5. Claudia SchifferClaudia Schiffer
October 6, 20081 of 5
Gwen Stefani
Stefani was effortlessly chic in a little black Marc by Marc Jacobs dress complete with asymmetrical zipper detailing at the Domino: The Book of Decorating launch party in Beverly Hills. The trendy mom gave a pop of color to the inky look-which included a L.A.M.B. clutch and heels-with her signature red lips.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM