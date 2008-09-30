Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 30, 2008
1. Michelle WilliamsWilliams glowed in a little white dress at the New York Film Festival premiere of Wendy & Lucy. The actress finished the look with a Chanel clutch and peep-toe Roger Vivier pumps.
September 30, 2008
2. Anne HathawayHathaway added sparkle with Cartier gems.
September 30, 2008
3. Amy SmartSmart wore shoes by Pour La Victoire.
September 30, 2008
4. Rachel BilsonBilson wore a blouse and blazer from her new line Edie Rose for DKNY Jeans.
September 30, 2008
5. Leighton MeesterMeester accessorized with a Nina Ricci cuff, Fred Leighton earrings and Christian Louboutin pumps.
