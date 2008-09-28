Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 28, 2008
1. Anne Hathaway: The ever-glamorous Hathaway contrasted her Marc Jacobs wrap dress with trendy bow heels, also from the designer. The actress, who also wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry, attended the Cinema Society screening of Rachel Getting Married in New York.
September 28, 2008
2. Kristen Bell
September 28, 2008
3. January Jones: Jones wore apple-red Manolo Blahnik heels with her striped '50s frock.
September 28, 2008
4. Dakota Fanning
September 28, 2008
5. Hilary Duff: The pop star wore an Herve Leger bandage skirt with a Chloe blouse and Manolo Blahniks.
Anne Hathaway
