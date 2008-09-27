Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 27, 2008
1. Eva MendesWhile on a whirlwind tour to promote her new Macy's housewares line, the stylish star touched down at the Miami International Airport. Her chic travel-wear? A romantic floral dress grounded with Marni platform sandals.
-
September 27, 2008
2. Hayden PanettiereHayden Panettiere
-
September 27, 2008
3. Lauren ConradConrad added Christian Louboutin shoe-boots to a satin skirt from pal Whitney Port's clothing line.
-
September 27, 2008
4. Solange KnowlesSolange Knowles
-
September 27, 2008
5. Michelle TrachtenbergThe Gossip Girl star accessorized her Corey Lynn Calter halter dress with Ferragamo shoes, Tacori jewelry, Gucci shades and a Goldenbleu clutch.
September 27, 20081 of 5
Eva Mendes
While on a whirlwind tour to promote her new Macy's housewares line, the stylish star touched down at the Miami International Airport. Her chic travel-wear? A romantic floral dress grounded with Marni platform sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM